Weird News: Football fish, three-eyed cow and the dung COVID ‘cure!’

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

look kiak

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s no news the world is changing due to COVID-19 … But some changes are so weird they’re worth noting. Even taking a double take… Or a triple take, like the cow with three eyes. Yes – you read that right. THREE eyes.

Three-Eyed Cow

Like the three-eyed cow in spotted on a farm in Whales, U.K., this week.

Here’s a look at the cow with three eyes…

Football Fish

Or how about a fish shaped like a football? It’s not a new species, but certainly not common either. Football fish washing ashore and the people who thing slathering poop on themselves can prevent COVID-19.

Here’s a look at the football fish…

Dung COVID ‘cure’

Aaaaaand then there are the people who now believe that lavishly slathering creamy poop on themselves will prevent COVID-19. We have to warn you… it’s pretty disgusting. Watch as they explain exactly WHY they believe this to be true. – Kids: don’t try this at home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Tiger Seen Roaming in West Houston Neighborhood

Do you have the NEW CW39 app?

Tropical Storm Andres - Adam Krueger

How Weather Impacts Wine - Carrigan Chauvin

Long term closure on I-69 inbound

7-day forecast - Adam Krueger

Texas Voting Rights groups rally - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss