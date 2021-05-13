Weird News: Football fish, three-eyed cow and the dung COVID ‘cure!’

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s no news the world is changing due to COVID-19 … But some changes are so weird they’re worth noting. Even taking a double take… Or a triple take, like the cow with three eyes. Yes – you read that right. THREE eyes.

Three-Eyed Cow

Like the three-eyed cow in spotted on a farm in Whales, U.K., this week.

Here’s a look at the cow with three eyes…

Football Fish

Or how about a fish shaped like a football? It’s not a new species, but certainly not common either. Football fish washing ashore and the people who thing slathering poop on themselves can prevent COVID-19.

Here’s a look at the football fish…

Dung COVID ‘cure’

Aaaaaand then there are the people who now believe that lavishly slathering creamy poop on themselves will prevent COVID-19. We have to warn you… it’s pretty disgusting. Watch as they explain exactly WHY they believe this to be true. – Kids: don’t try this at home.