(WXIN) – Fans of Wendy’s breakfast will soon have some new options for the morning.

The fast-food chain will launch a pair of English muffin breakfast sandwiches next week.

The new offerings include a “one-of-a-kind savory buttery spread.” They’re topped with a fresh-cracked egg, melted cheese and your choice of Applewood smoked bacon or a grilled sausage patty.

(Photo via The Wendy’s Company)

The new English muffins hit restaurants nationwide starting Aug. 22 during breakfast hours. Wendy’s said it tested 60 variations of the breakfast sandwich before landing on the right combination.

To celebrate the new menu additions, Wendy’s is offering $2 off any breakfast combo in its app from Aug. 22 through Sept. 3. You’ll find it in the “Offers” section in the Rewards Store on the app or website.