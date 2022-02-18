HOUSTON (KIAH) A study from the University of California found that the drought status in the Western United States is so severe that it’s making history.

Climate Hydrologist at UCLA, and lead author of the study Park Williams, published research this week in the journal Nature Climate Change. According to the study this drought is the worst in 1,200 years and is expected to continue for more than another decade. Here’s a look:

In the report Williams talks about how this 22-year long megadrought is being driven largely by human-caused climate change and meteorologist Star Harvey digs into the details of the megadrought and the thirst quenching weather that continues in areas like Los Angles, California.