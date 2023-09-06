WHARTON, Texas (KIAH) — A local Wharton resident is now a millionaire. The winner has claimed a Powerball® prize worth $2,000,008 for the drawing on Aug. 30. The winner bought the ticket with Power Play® at Players Cafe, located at 7801 N. Lamar Blvd. (Suite E216), in Austin. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket with player chosen numbers matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (4-13-35-61-69), but not the red Powerball number (4). The Power Play number was 2. The claimant had an additional win of $8 on the same ticket.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. *The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less. Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT..