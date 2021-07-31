What is an NFT? How tech is saving tradition in Tokyo

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATEST VIDEO

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

Doggie Daycare Sweepstakes

GRILL FORCAST 8 AM SHOW

STAR 7 DAY 8 AM SHOW

Morning sunrise time lapse, 3-day rain potential, local weather - Adam Krueger

Improving drought conditions - Carrigan Chauvin

Topo Chico shortage nationwide - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Mosquito weekend forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee arrested - Sharron Melton

Texas Star Grill Shop weekend grilling forecast - Star Harvey

Weather headlines for July 30, 2021 - Adam Krueger

110° Highest heat index across the region - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 29, 2021

Tropics, August areas of origin - Adam Krueger

Bootleg fire footprint - Star Harvey

106° feels like temperatures today - Adam Krueger

TOKYO (KSEE) — A NFT, or non-fungible token, is a unique and one-of-a-kind digital asset that can be bought and sold and while there may be no physical item exchanged, in Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Games, many say they’re the next big thing.

“With NFTs, they are just instant and you trade globally with anybody online,” says Taehoon Kim, CEO and co-founder of nWay, the developer and publisher behind mobile games Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, and WWE Undefeated. Kim’s company was officially licensed by the International Olympic Committee to produce digital Olympic pins.

In a truly socially-distanced Olympic Games pin-trading, a popular tradition amongst fans and athletes alike, was a casualty. With NFTs, however, people can continue trading, even through a global pandemic.

“All of them have a serial number. Every single file is unique,” explains Kim. “Every single file can have an owner, and therefore it allows you to trade.”

These digital pins aren’t just from the 2020 Tokyo games. nWay has a heritage collection of NFT Olympic pins dating back to 1896 all in 3D.

“Physical pin trading, it’s been around for one hundred years, it’s going to continue to exist,” says Kim. “But I think there are going to be more people doing pin trading, because they are now available digitally.”

Olympic pin NFTs can run anywhere from $9 to $350 depending on how rare the asset is.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

Don't Miss