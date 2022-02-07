HOUSTON (KIAH) What would Valentine’s Day be without single people being reminded of the fact that they’re single. However, what if singles knew their dating life could get a lot more interesting if they lived in Houston? Valentine’s Day is almost here and if you don’t have a date yet, we may some solutions for you if you live in Houston.

Apartment List’s latest report, The Best Cities for Dating, features local dating insights from Bumble, the women-first dating app. Bumble is also considered a social networking platform. They checked out 80+ cities on their list and found that Houston ranked #3 for dating satisfaction..

With Valentine’s Day upon us, here are some of the highlights in their findings:

Houston ranks #1 for best cities for dating for women.

Houston is also the #2 best city for dating for college graduates and #3 for those without a college degree.

Lastly, in Houston, some of the most popular Bumble Interest Badges are Food & Drink, Staying In, and Films.

Tips to win at speed-dating

Dress your best. The top tip to success at any speed dating event is to look nice and neat. Dress sharp!

Don’t expect anything. Speed dating is random and some speed dating events are better than others.

Get there early.

Talk up someone before the event.

Prepare interesting questions.

Practice flirting especially if it’s been awhile since you have

Don’t get too drunk. Keep your focus sharp so you can choose the right candidate for you.