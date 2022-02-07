HOUSTON (KIAH) What would Valentine’s Day be without single people being reminded of the fact that they’re single. However, what if singles knew their dating life could get a lot more interesting if they lived in Houston? Valentine’s Day is almost here and if you don’t have a date yet, we may some solutions for you if you live in Houston.
Apartment List’s latest report, The Best Cities for Dating, features local dating insights from Bumble, the women-first dating app. Bumble is also considered a social networking platform. They checked out 80+ cities on their list and found that Houston ranked #3 for dating satisfaction..
With Valentine’s Day upon us, here are some of the highlights in their findings:
- Houston ranks #1 for best cities for dating for women.
- Houston is also the #2 best city for dating for college graduates and #3 for those without a college degree.
- Lastly, in Houston, some of the most popular Bumble Interest Badges are Food & Drink, Staying In, and Films.
Are you over using dating apps? Get face-to-face in speed dating events happening in Houston for Valentine’s Day.
Tips to win at speed-dating
- Dress your best. The top tip to success at any speed dating event is to look nice and neat. Dress sharp!
- Don’t expect anything. Speed dating is random and some speed dating events are better than others.
- Get there early.
- Talk up someone before the event.
- Prepare interesting questions.
- Practice flirting especially if it’s been awhile since you have
- Don’t get too drunk. Keep your focus sharp so you can choose the right candidate for you.
