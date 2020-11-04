What is the country’s reaction to Election Night?

HOUSTON (CW39) — Election night was filled with historic, stressful and vulnerable moments. President Donald Trump has collected the most votes in Texas with 5,828,099 votes, compared to presidential candidate Joe Biden’s 5,166,208.
Here’s a look at people’s reactions on Twitter:
I am so ashamed of Texas. We were so close to turning a corner this election, but they did what they always do because they care more about the color of their vote than the ideals behind what that color stands for now.☹️
Originally tweeted by Carrie Klein (@mscarrieklein) on November 4, 2020.
