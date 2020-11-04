What is the country’s reaction to Election Night?

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — Election night was filled with historic, stressful and vulnerable moments. President Donald Trump has collected the most votes in Texas with 5,828,099 votes, compared to presidential candidate Joe Biden’s 5,166,208.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Here’s a look at people’s reactions on Twitter:

I am so ashamed of Texas. We were so close to turning a corner this election, but they did what they always do because they care more about the color of their vote than the ideals behind what that color stands for now.☹️

Originally tweeted by Carrie Klein (@mscarrieklein) on November 4, 2020.

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Will It Rain Soon?

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss