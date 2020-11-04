What is the country’s reaction to Election Night?

HOUSTON (CW39) — Election night was filled with historic, stressful and vulnerable moments. President Donald Trump has collected the most votes in Texas with 5,828,099 votes, compared to presidential candidate Joe Biden’s 5,166,208.

Here’s a look at people’s reactions on Twitter:

The Biden team really messed up by not investing more in Texas, especially ignoring one of the biggest Democrat strongholds in the Valley. Harris didn't even make it out to the Valley until 3 days till the election.



Texas could have flipped if the investment was made into it. https://t.co/2gJi1Fpojw — Angel Sharma (@MyCupOfChai) November 4, 2020

Texas was so close to turning blue so that makes me hopeful. Next election we have 3 more years of gen z voters coming in so that makes me very hopeful. — Amber Reign (@amberreignn) November 4, 2020

Every election cycle moderates tell us how Texas will turn Blue without any actual policy shift.

AND

Every election cycle they get smacked back into reality. #TexasBlue #Texasvotes #TalkPolicy — Erico. (@Eric_ELPTX) November 4, 2020

About Texas? Fair enough, I concede.



But the Presidential Election is just warming up. — A gentler kind of revenge (@at_revenge) November 4, 2020

If Biden wins, the real losers of this election is going to be the great state of #Texas



Since the airheaded libtards who turned #California into a progressive utopia flee what they've created, and mysteriously flock to a conservative state#USElection2020 #Elections2020 — Analytikern (@AnonymSpel) November 4, 2020

y’all be surprised Texas a red state every election — DK🦎 (@YungKaylaaa_) November 4, 2020

Really thought Texas was gonna flip this election year but happy and proud to say I’m from AUSTIN, Texas. — B🦋 (@xoxo_b9) November 4, 2020

Actually I’m not that mad at Texas for going red. Because we were literally so close to turning red. Maybe in the next election we will see out beautiful state turn blue. — 𝒟𝒾𝓃𝑜 🌻 (@its_dinora12) November 4, 2020

No matter the outcome of the election, I can have faith in God and His plans. #GodsWord #trust #faith @ Cleburne, Texas https://t.co/k4xWnsDI6W — Kimberly J Wilson (@kjwilson1964) November 4, 2020

All we needed was Texas and Florida and we would’ve had the election in the bag😔 — Sierra Leone🤎 (@bianchorzz) November 4, 2020

I am so ashamed of Texas. We were so close to turning a corner this election, but they did what they always do because they care more about the color of their vote than the ideals behind what that color stands for now.☹️

Originally tweeted by Carrie Klein (@mscarrieklein) on November 4, 2020.

Texas has been red for the longest but i love how close we were in this election. sooner or later Texas will eventually turn blue for the first time — liza ღ (@Liza_mta) November 4, 2020