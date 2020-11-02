What percentage of women are construction workers in Texas?

HOUSTON (CW39) — Construction has been known as a male-dominated industry. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 13 percent of employees in the construction industry are women.

Nationwide, there are more than 1.1 million women working in construction, compared to 9.9 million men. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women who work in construction are most likely to work in office or administrative positions. However, men have much higher representation in roles related to finance, transportation, construction, extraction and maintenance.

A major benefit for women in the construction industry is that they tend to command higher wages than female workers in other fields. The median full-time wage for women in construction is $46,808 per year, compared to $43,394 for female workers across all industries.

An analysis found that in Texas, 10.2% of all construction workers are women:

Female employment share in the construction industry: 10.2%

Total female employment in the construction industry: 127,729

Total male employment in the construction industry: 1,125,431

Median earnings for full-time workers in the construction industry: $41,643