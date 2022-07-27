HOUSTON (CW39) The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released its annual “American Time Use Survey” so do we use our time wisely, or just spend all night binge-watching “FBI Files”?

Here are eight interesting stats from this year’s American Time Use Survey:

1. 38% of employed Americans do some or all of their work at home. That’s up from 2019, pre-pandemic, when 24% did at least some work from home.

2. On days they work, employed men work 43 minutes more than employed women . . . but that’s partially due to more women working part time.

However, even among full-time workers, men work longer hours than women . . . 8.4 hours per day versus 7.8 hours.

3. On an average day, just 21% of men do housework . . . things like cleaning and laundry. 49% of women do at least some housework each day.

4. If you include cooking, lawn care, and home maintenance, 86% of women spend some time doing household activities per day, while 71% of men do.

On the days they do household activities, women spend an average of 2.7 hours on them, while men spend 2.2 hours.

5. On an average day, nearly everyone (96%) ages 15 and over does some sort of leisure or sport activity . . . like watching TV, socializing, or exercising.

Not surprisingly, adults 75 and over spend 7.7 hours on leisure and sports activities per day . . . more than any other age group. And 35- to 44-year-olds spend 3.9 hours on leisure activities . . . LESS than other age groups.

6. Watching TV was the leisure activity that uses the most time . . . 2.9 hours per day. And that was BEFORE this super long season of “Stranger Things”.

7. Individuals 75 and over average 41 minutes of reading per day, while those ages 15 to 44 read 10 minutes or less each day.

8. Adults living with children under six spent an average of 2.2 hours per day providing primary childcare. That drops to 42 minutes in households where the kids are between the ages of six and 17.