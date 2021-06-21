What to know about child tax credits ahead of July 15th

CW39

by: Mikayla Newton,

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Biden Administration’s monthly child tax credit payments will start hitting bank accounts July 15th.

According to the IRS, those who are eligible will be able to get up to half of the total credit in advance monthly payments and claim the rest while filing their 2021 taxes.

Monthly child tax credit payments will go out for approximately 65 million kids.

The child tax credit was established as a part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March.

Families will get monthly payments of up to $300 for each child 6 years old and under and up to $250 for each child 6 to 18 years old.

“The thing that people do have to worry about or think about is if their 2020 income was less than what it may be in 2021. They may have to pay some of this money back,” said Craig Petrella, a certified public accountant.

The plan raises the maximum payments a family can receive per child from $2,000 to $3,600.

The IRS has started sending letters to more than 36 million eligible American families.

The child tax credits will be sent to eligible households either by direct deposit or paper check; however, payments will go out via debit card in the future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Part 2: Descent/ Landing

Morning Business update - gas prices, busy summer camp, Prime Day

Aviation and Weather - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical Storm Claudette

Northport, AL families displaced due to flood damage

Texas heat advisories, Excessive heat warnings - Carrigan Chauvin

Bugs and Bacteria - Common gnats cause eye sores

Space Travel - ISS gets power boost, NASA USPS sun stamps

Tropical Storm Claudette - Adam Krueger

Forecast rain chance, 7-Day - Adam Krueger

Houston water and sewage rates could increase - Sharron Melton

Weather hour-by-hour - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

How to handle summer car problems

How a Tropical Cyclone compares to a figure skater - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

ronaldo2

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss