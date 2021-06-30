What to know before you blow off fireworks on July 4th in the Houston area

HOUSTON (CW39) More and more people are moving to Houston, which means they might not know the rules and laws for setting off fireworks.

You are NOT allowed to ignite fireworks anywhere in the city limits of Houston. According to the city’s website, The use of fireworks are not only illegal in the City and parts of the County but they are also are very dangerous. The City will continue to enforce, in compliance with state law, fire and safety regulations within the city. … The fines are anywhere from $500 – $2000 for each individual firework.

The City will continue to enforce, in compliance with state law, fire and safety regulations within the city.

Harris County residents should also be aware that HFD will be enforcing the fireworks ban in the Limited Purpose Annexation Areas.

The fines are anywhere from $500 – $2000 for each individual firework.

Warnings are no longer used because of the seriousness of the firework laws. If a minor is caught with fireworks, the parent or guardian will receive the fine even if they were unaware of the minor’s possession and/or usage.

Even though it is legal to buy, possess, and use consumer fireworks (1.4G) in the unincorporated areas of Harris County, there are some places you cannot use fireworks even in the unincorporated county. Such as near churches, hospitals an asylum, a licensed child care center, or a public or private primary or secondary school or institution of higher education unless the person receives authorization in writing from that organization.

Now if you live outside the Houston city limits according to firefighters and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, fireworks can only contain about 50 milligrams of gunpowder and can only be used in unincorporated areas on Harris County. Fireworks can not be used near public or private schools and colleges unless a person receives written authorization from the organization.

Fireworks are legal in unincorporated Fort Bend County, and a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office or County Fire Marshal CANNOT instruct your neighbor to stop discharging fireworks since it is a legal activity, according to

You can always check with your County’s Fire Marshall’s office if you have questions about the legality of setting off fireworks in your area or county.