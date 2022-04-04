HOUSTON (KIAH) We never put too much stock into these, but some behavior “expert” claims your coffee order can reveal things about your personality. Here are a few different drinks, and what they supposedly say about you . . .

1. Black coffee. You’re focused, determined, and self-sufficient. But you also tend to be selfish at times.

2. Latte. You like to keep things simple, and probably aren’t that adventurous. But you’re mild-mannered, agreeable, and happy to go with the flow.

3. Cappuccino. You’re probably more fun than a latte drinker. You’re open-minded and not afraid to try new things.

4. Espresso. You’re adventurous, powerful, and no-nonsense. So you’re not afraid to cut to the chase and tell people what you want.

5. Mocha. You’re extroverted, outgoing, and maybe a LOUD person in general. There’s a good chance you’re the life of the party.

6. Iced coffee. If it’s a hot day, you probably just want to cool down. But if you order it in winter, you’re a “misfit” who likes to go against the grain.

7. Coffee with flavored syrups. You’re adventurous and not afraid of change. But if you order Pumpkin Spice Lattes, you also feel a strong need to be accepted.

(Delish)