HOUSTON (KIAH) We never put too much stock into these, but some behavior “expert” claims your coffee order can reveal things about your personality.  Here are a few different drinks, and what they supposedly say about you . . .

1.  Black coffee.  You’re focused, determined, and self-sufficient.  But you also tend to be selfish at times.

2.  Latte.  You like to keep things simple, and probably aren’t that adventurous.  But you’re mild-mannered, agreeable, and happy to go with the flow.

3.  Cappuccino.  You’re probably more fun than a latte drinker.  You’re open-minded and not afraid to try new things.

4.  Espresso.  You’re adventurous, powerful, and no-nonsense.  So you’re not afraid to cut to the chase and tell people what you want.

5.  Mocha.  You’re extroverted, outgoing, and maybe a LOUD person in general.  There’s a good chance you’re the life of the party.

6.  Iced coffee.  If it’s a hot day, you probably just want to cool down.  But if you order it in winter, you’re a “misfit” who likes to go against the grain.

7.  Coffee with flavored syrups.  You’re adventurous and not afraid of change.  But if you order Pumpkin Spice Lattes, you also feel a strong need to be accepted. 

