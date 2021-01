HOUSTON (CW39) — If you’ve ever wondered what your car is worth or if your paying the right price for your new car, pay attention. CW39’s Shannon LaNier up with automotive consultant Reggie Draper to get the scoop.

Connect with Shannon LaNier on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

If you ever wane to sell or trade in your car, these are the things that could depreciate it.

If your car isn’t selling, listen to these tips.

Buying or Selling a car? These are the best apps and websites to help.