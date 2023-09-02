Teen drivers are most vulnerable on the roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day, AAA says. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) With the new school year underway, more Teen drivers are hitting the road and driving themselves to school. For parents, that has them worried about there safety and the safety of others too. But a new report shows signs that in Texas, teen drivers are doing a good job.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers. The goal, to determine the safest and least costly driving environments for U.S. teenagers. WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 23 key metrics. That data ranges from the number of teen driver fatalities, to the average cost of car repairs, to the presence of impaired-driving laws. So, how does Texas rank in all of this? Here’s a quick look.

When it comes to BEST STATES FOR TEEN DRIVERS, Texas Ranks #13!

The WalletHub study says motor vehicle crashes involving 13- to 19-year-olds result in around $40.7 billion per year in costs from medical expenses and work loss. That’s not counting the costs of auto maintenance, insurance premiums, possible traffic citations and other vehicular incidents — expenses that can pile up over time.

Teenage Driving in Texas (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

25th – Teen Driver Fatalities per 100,000 Teens

25th – Teen DUIs per 100,000 Teens

37th – Avg. Cost of Car Repairs

1st – Presence of Distracted-Driving/Texting-While-Driving Laws

42nd – Premium Increase After Adding Teen Driver to Parent’s Policy

11th – Provision of Teen Driver’s Graduated Licensing Program Laws

21st – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita

7th – Presence of Occupant-Protection Laws

34th – Quality of Roads

1st – Presence of Impaired-Driving Laws



For more information, and to see the entire study, go to Wallet Hub link here.