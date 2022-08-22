HOUSTON (CW39) A new report looked at looking at the U.S. locations with the largest renter wage gap when it comes to millennials.

Research shows he gap between what a typical rental costs and what the typical worker can afford based on their income among millennials. The country’s median rent has grown by an inflation-adjusted 25% since 2014, while the median hourly employee earnings increased by only 6% over the same span.

For the millennial generation, currently aged 26 to 41, this gap between rents and wages can be especially difficult: 27.2% of millennials in the U.S. are renters, a larger proportion than any other generation. However, in some parts of the country, rental units remain relatively affordable. Researchers calculated the percentage difference between the median wage for millennial renters and the median wage necessary to afford a one-bedroom rental without spending more than 30% of wages on rent. Metros were then ranked accordingly.

Spending no more than 30% of one’s earnings on rent, the wage needed to rent a one-bedroom unit in the Houston metro area is $42,200 per year—18.9% more than the median annual wage of $34,241 for millennial renters there.

