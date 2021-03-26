Where will you travel in 2021?

HOUSTON (CW39) The travel industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. Due to safety concerns, there’s been an uptick in road trips and vacation rentals in remote destinations. Now as vaccine distribution ramps up, many are wondering if travel trends with shift again this spring.

Vacasa, a vacation rental management platform, teamed up with Allison + Partners to survey 1,000 Americans to see who’s planning to travel. Their data shows 59% of Americans plan to take a vacation at some point during spring 2021, with 29% traveling for Spring Break specifically.

For those planning to vacation this spring, 73% said they would be traveling for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People are sticking to their pods: 53% said they plan to travel with their spouse and/or kids, while just 10% plan to vacation with friends.

Most travelers are planning their spring vacation at a beach

Though non-essential workers commonly have more flexibility with remote work, 77% of essential workers plan on traveling this spring season, compared to 71% of non-essential workers.

Regardless of whether or not people plan to travel in the next few months, 3 in 5 consumers have already or plan to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before hitting the road.