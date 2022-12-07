HOUSTON (CW39) If you’ve ever wanted to take a photo with the World Series trophy, here is your chance.

Holocaust Museum Houston (HMH) is proud to add an appearance of the Houston Astros’ World Series Championship Trophy to HMH’s free Human Rights Day celebration, Saturday, December 10 at the Museum’s Lester and Sue Smith Campus, 5401 Caroline Street. The Astros’ diverse team roster illustrates the importance of the immigrant story and what Human Rights Day is celebrated for.

Visitors get free admission to celebrate Human Rights Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by exploring the Museum’s galleries, participating in family-friendly programming, drop-in tours and the option to take a photo with the Astros’ World Series Championship Trophy which will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. only.

Free admission includes access to HMH’s Holocaust, Human Rights, Diaries and Samuel Bak galleries along with entry to the featured exhibition, HOPE: Stories of Houston Survivors. Guests can learn more about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and human rights heroes such as Dolores Huerta, Martin Luther King, Jr., Malala Yousafzai, Elie Wiesel, Harvey Milk and others in the Museum’s Lester and Sue Smith Human Rights Gallery. Local human rights organizations including The Center for the Healing of Racism, Connect Community, Interfaith Ministries, Montrose Center and Second Servings will host booths onsite and special programming is scheduled throughout the day.

Guests are encouraged to participate in drop-in tours, bilingual storytime in the Boniuk Library and arts and crafts for kids with HTX Art. The Museum’s Albert and Ethel Herzstein Theater will host a talk with Holocaust Survivor Dr. Anna Steinberger, a children’s magic show with 2nd generation Holocaust Survivor Hy Penn, also known as “The Great Hydini,” and a performance by Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus, the first and only bilingual children’s choir in Houston.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10 — the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. The UDHR is a milestone document that proclaims 30 inalienable rights which everyone is entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. Available in more than 500 languages, it is the most translated document in the world.

For the full schedule of events, visit hmh.org/HRDay. Free admission tickets should be reserved in advance at hmh.org/tickets.