Which fictional President would you choose for your country?

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you could pick anyone as President who would it be?

Reviews.org decided to ask Americans “hard-hitting” questions to reveal what they’re looking for in a candidate. Is it the ability to fight off aliens, pilot Air Force One, or deliver a presidential address fit for the big screen?

To narrow down your options, who would you choose; President James Marshall from Air Force One, President Thomas J. Whitmore from Independence Day, President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet from The West Wing, President Thomas Wilson from 2012, President David Palmer from 24, President Fitzgerald Grant III from Scandal, President Selina Meyer from Veep, or President Laura Roslin from Battlestar Galactica.

Check out Texas’ answer:

President James Marshall and President Thomas J. Whitmore were tied at number one with 13 votes each. President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet came in “second” with 7 votes, President David Palmer received 6 votes, President Fitzgerald Grant III received 5 votes, President Thomas Wilson took home 4 votes, President Laura Roslin received 2 votes and President Selina Meyer came in last with 1 vote from Pennsylvania.