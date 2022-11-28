HOUSTON (KIAH) After the boil water notice was issued, Houstonians may be heading out to area stores to stock up. However, retailers are limiting product availability for now. Here’s how it works at your local H-E-B.

The big Texas retailer is limiting water product availability to 2 multipacks at some stores but not all.

In a statement issued just before noon Monday, H-E-B said:

“H-E-B is committed to having products available to customers who need them. Due to a water boil order in Houston, customers in impacted areas will see temporary limits on water products throughout the store to protect the supply chain and make sure all customers have access to products they need.” Houston Water Boil – H-E-B official statement

All H-E-B retailers including Central Market, and Mi Tienda stores have been impacted areas of town and are also limiting purchases to a limit of 2 on all multipack and gallon water (includes baby water).

Joe V’s has limit 4 on all multipack and gallon water.

“Limiting product purchases is a proven way to ensure the best product availability for all customers. We will continue to receive water delivered to impacted stores throughout the day and Partners are restocking shelves regularly,” H-E-B said.

Stores around Houston will continue to receive water deliveries throughout the day.