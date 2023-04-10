HOUSTON (KIAH)—This weekend, Houston will experience its first Whiskey Riot on Saturday, April 15. Whiskey Riot brings a variety of whiskey brands to this one-of-a kind event for an unforgettable experience. This festival is a Texas and New York whiskey celebration. It was created over 6 years ago to help others explore the world of whiskey without intimidation.
Admission into the event is $90 and will included:
- 200+ samples of whiskey
- Whiskey Riot glass
- Whiskey cocktails
- seminar access
- conversations with distillers and whiskey experts
Purchase your tickets here.
There are also VIP options for $160. This ticket includes:
- VIP early entry (3-4 pm)
- 200+ whiskey samples
- Whiskey Riot glass
- Whiskey cocktails
- seminar access
- conversations with distillers and whiskey experts
- Dinner buffet
Event Details:
- Date: April 15, 2023
- Time: 4-7 pm or VIP-3-7 pm
- Location: POST Houston
- Cost: General- $90/session or VIP-$160/session
- Must be 21 and over to attend