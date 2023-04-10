HOUSTON (KIAH)—This weekend, Houston will experience its first Whiskey Riot on Saturday, April 15. Whiskey Riot brings a variety of whiskey brands to this one-of-a kind event for an unforgettable experience. This festival is a Texas and New York whiskey celebration. It was created over 6 years ago to help others explore the world of whiskey without intimidation.

Admission into the event is $90 and will included:

200+ samples of whiskey

Whiskey Riot glass

Whiskey cocktails

seminar access

conversations with distillers and whiskey experts

Purchase your tickets here.

There are also VIP options for $160. This ticket includes:

VIP early entry (3-4 pm)

200+ whiskey samples

Whiskey Riot glass

Whiskey cocktails

seminar access

conversations with distillers and whiskey experts

Dinner buffet

Event Details:

Date: April 15, 2023

Time: 4-7 pm or VIP-3-7 pm

Location: POST Houston

Cost: General- $90/session or VIP-$160/session

Must be 21 and over to attend