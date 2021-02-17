White House helping Governor of Texas to turn power on in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Governor of Texas Greg Abbot spoke with the President and discussed what they could do to accelerate power in Texas for the winter storm.

Severe weather can be expected over the coming days. The main storm that has caused severe damage in Texas, is now beginning to move out of state of Texas. Snow and sleet in Northeast Texas will continue to exist but also gradually move out. After that, another round of precipitation will be coming across the state through Thursday evening.

Most of that precipitation will be in the southern part of the state mostly around I-10 and South may be reaching as far north as the Austin area and probably not going much further north than the Austin area.

Cold temperatures will remain across much of the state for the next few days.

Most of the state will be below freezing Thursday morning along I-10 and north if I-10 and will remain freezing through Thursday night, with ultra-cold temps Thursday night. Many areas across the state will start getting above freezing on Saturday.

HOW THE WHITE HOUSE IS HELPING TEXAS RESTORE POWER

Through multiple phone calls and actions, the White House has assisted Texas with orders that allow additional power generation or have accelerated the nuclear plant restoration.

WHITE HOUSE ASSISTING GOVERNORS TO ADDRESS NATURAL GAS PRICE SPIKES

There was a telephone conference between the president and several Governors across the country and regions most harshly affected by the storms. During that conversation a point was raised about the spikes in natural gas prices that occur because of the unusual situation between demand and supply.

In that conversation, a request was made by one of the governor’s for assistance in dealing with those price anomalies. The President said that he would work with the governors on trying to address that issue.