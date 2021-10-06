BIG GAME BANNER

White Sox vs. Astros – weather outlook for the ALDS

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) The Astros begin its postseason play Thursday in Houston as they take on the Chicago White Sox in the American League Division Series.

I’m guessing the roof will be closed at Minute Maid Park, as it has been for the last several home games. But for those tailgating, or simply just watching the game on an outdoor TV, it’ll be warm and sunny for Game 1. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 80s for the first pitch scheduled to be at 3:07 p.m.

Game 2 is also at Minute Maid Park on Friday, a little earlier at 1:07 pm. Again, it’ll be sunny and warm.

Game 3 will be played Sunday at 7:07 p.m. in Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field, which is an an outdoor park. Temperatures will be in the low 70s with a chance for a few showers.

Games 4 and 5, if necessary, don’t have a scheduled time just yet. Game 4 would be in Chicago on Monday, and Game 5 would be back in Houston on Wednesday.

