Who retires hurricane names and why?

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is responsible for retiring storm names, and once a name is retired, it’s replaced by a new name.

The Atlantic tropical cyclone name lists will see itself repeated every six years, but in the instance that a storm is so severe the WMO’s Hurricane Committee will hold a meeting and take votes to retire that name from future lists.

“…a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be

inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity.” -The World Meteorological Organization

Usually, the organization’s Hurricane Committee meets during the spring to officially retire names from the most recent hurricane season. Last year the COVID-19 pandemic played a huge role in this meet-up, postponing the name retirement for the 2019 hurricane season until the Spring 2021 meeting.

Any country has the right to submit a request that the name of a hurricane be retired.

