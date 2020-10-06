Who should lead Houston Texans now that Bill O’Brien is out?

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Texans fired coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start Monday afternoon. And sports fans are reacting.
The firing comes a day after Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008. After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.
His official statement…
On to the next… coach, but who? We’re asking you on our Facebook page.
