HOUSTON (CW39) – Humidity makes it feel hotter because it inhibits our body’s ability to cool down. Humidity is the amount of moisture present in the air. When humidity is high, it makes it difficult for sweat to evaporate from our skin, which is the primary mechanism by which our body cools itself down. This results in a feeling of discomfort and increased body temperature.

To understand why humidity makes it feel hotter, it’s important to know that our body uses sweat to regulate its temperature. When we sweat, the moisture on our skin evaporates into the air, taking heat with it and cooling us down. However, when the air is already saturated with moisture, as it is on humid days, sweat doesn’t evaporate as easily. This means that our body isn’t able to cool itself down as efficiently, and we feel hotter as a result.

High humidity can also make it feel like the air is thicker and harder to breathe. Which can make it feel like it’s pressing down on us. All of these factors combined can contribute to a feeling of discomfort and increased body temperature on humid days.

To wrap it up, humidity can make it feel hotter because it makes it harder for our body to cool down through sweating. This is why it is important to stay hydrated and avoid spending too much time in humid environments such as Texas, especially during the summer months.