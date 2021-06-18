Why is dental cosmetic surgery now considered the ‘new boob job’

CW39

by: Marni Hughes,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — For some people, with masks coming off, they’re taking a look at refreshing their teeth’s appearance.

The company Smile Direct Club reported that 60% of the people they surveyed are looking forward to seeing people’s smiles again.

They’ve also seen a 47% increase in teeth whitening procedures and a similar climb for teeth straightening.

Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Jocelyn Vitta says there’s been an increase since the summer of 2020.

“I say it’s like the new boob job. And so people are now starting to see it as like a new plastic surgery. Honestly, I feel like because of social media, too, like the dentist is becoming more personable and it’s a new generation. And they’re just not as afraid anymore to go on and do procedures,” said Vitta.

She said some of her most popular requests are Invisalign bonding, Veneers and smile makeovers.

The procedures can be expensive and aren’t applicable for every person so Vitta recommends you do research before requesting a costly dental treatment.

“Because sometimes, you know, it’s, not possible to put veneers on someone who doesn’t have teeth. And they really should kind of get familiar with the terminology, veneers, bonding, etc, crowns. So that, you know, it’s not confusing for them when they get certain treatment plans,” explained Vitta.

Vitta also said that patients have admitted that they haven’t taken as good care of their teeth as they should have.

“There’s been a lot of people that have admitted to me that they just haven’t really brushed their teeth as much. They just haven’t cared because they’re not in person with people.,” said Vitta.

