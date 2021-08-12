Wichita Police Chief Ramsay no longer in the running for Austin PD

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay shared the following message with the police department:

“I am no longer in the running for the Austin police chief position and am forever grateful for the support and kind words of those of you who reached out.  It meant a lot.  This process confirmed to me WPD is way ahead of others in many, many ways – due to the efforts of many of you. While of course, it is disappointing, I have way too much to be grateful for to give the news much energy.” 

Chief Ramsay was one of seven finalists announced by the Austin, Texas Police Department for the job of the city’s chief of police. The search included 46 applications, KXAN-TV reported in late July.

It has been over five-and-a-half years since Chief Ramsay has assumed the chief role with the Wichita Police Department.

