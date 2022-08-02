HOUSTON (CW39) I’m not saying this is a bad idea, it’s just very America-in-2022.
A new seasoning blend that makes everything taste like SNICKERS is being rolled out to stores nationwide this month.
The Mars candy company partnered with a condiment brand for it. Each jar is filled with around seven ounces of Snickers in powder form.
(Here’s a photo.)
It’s supposed to be for things like ice cream, milkshakes, pancakes, and frozen yogurt. So it’s mostly a dessert thing. (But hey, toss it on your spaghetti and let us know how it goes.)
This isn’t the first time a candy has been turned into a seasoning. The same brand released a Twix version last year. And before that, they did a Cinnamon Toast Crunch one called Cinnadust.
The Snickers version should be available everywhere by the end of the month.