HOUSTON (KIAH) The current strong wind advisory also increases risk of fire dangers for parts in and around Harris County.

A fire weather watch is in effect from 1:00 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Westward winds at 15 to 20 mph are expected that day. This high wind combined with low relative humidity values near 15 to 20% have led to an additional possible increase in elevated fire conditions for portions of our western counties including Harris County.

Strong, gusty winds in our area now that continue through Wednesday afternoon and that evening will be warm and dry bringing warm dry air to the Houston area. Counties West and southwest of Harris County and along the Gulf Coast are impacted by these upcoming weather risks for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday due to high winds. Wednesday due to low humidity.

The current wind advisory is remains in effect now till 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. South winds could be reach 25 mph with maximum gust potential reaching 40 mph.

Be sure to secure loose objects in your yard or around your home. Loose objects could have potential to blow around during the wind advisory through this evening. High profile vehicles could be impacted as well.

There is also an increased fire danger with potential of spreading fire as strong winds moved through Southeast Texas. South winds up to 25 knots are possible with just you know 35 knots that could cause rough waters and build seas up to 11 feet for our offshore waters.