The Wings Over Houston Airshow will take place for the 38th consecutive year this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) Plane enthusiasts, history buffs, and anyone who likes high-flying fun are in luck this weekend.

The thirty-eighth consecutive Wings Over Houston Airshow will take place at Ellington Airport Saturday and Sunday.

The show features dozens of aircraft from several eras of aviation with the famous Blue Angels headlining the event.

That elite Navy demonstration squadron will fly into Ellington on Thursday along with the F-16 Viper Demo Team and other acts.

The first planes are scheduled to take flight around 10:30 a.m. on both days of the airshow with the last one landing around 4:15 p.m.

Conveniently, the airshow wraps up for the day well before first pitch of Game One of the World Series featuring the Houston Astros hosting the Philadelphia Phillies.

For more information on the Wings Over Houston Airshow including how to get tickets, click here.