Wings Over Houston gearing up for 37th annual air show

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Wings Over Houston return for its 37th Annual Airshow this weekend. One of the headliners this year is the U.S Air Force Thunderbirds.

Major Zane Taylor, who flies inside the diamond on plane 3, says for the first time since 1982, the thunderbirds have a redesigned aerial demonstration.

“It’s a brand new demonstration. So if you have seen the Thunderbirds in the past come out because it’s going to be awesome. If you haven’t seen us then it’s going to really blow your mind. It means the world,” said Major Taylor.

Major Taylor says the Thunderbirds are made of six planes. Of those, four perform inside the diamond and the other two are solo planes. They call it the “Delta”. The Air Force group travels across the world.

The Thunderbirds perform in shows every weekend. That’s about 60 to 70 shows per year at roughly 30 to 40 performance sites.

Major Taylor says when you think of the thunderbirds you should think of three words…pride, precision, and professionalism.

I think the Diamond is kind of the core of the whole squadron. We say ‘as the Diamond goes, the team goes.’ So it’s something really special that we all value,” said Taylor.

Along with the airshow, you can expect to see displays of vintage aviation, classic cars, and interactive activities for kids.

The event is from Oct. 9 and 10 at the Ellington Airport in Houston. Gates open at 8 a.m. The show starts at 10 a.m. The Thunderbirds will perform at 3 p.m. on both days.

Don’t forget to purchase your tickets online in advance. No cash will be accepted at the door.

Lastly, there’s a list of items you are not allowed to bring to the show like drones and large tote bags. For more information, visit WingsOverHouston.com.