Winners announced for Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Writing Competition

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Committee recently announced the winners of its inaugural Writing Competition for 2021.

Texas-area second graders were invited to submit either a poem or an essay with the theme, “Why I am Proud to Live in Texas?” Awards were issued for first, second and third place in each category — along with a Trailblazer’s Choice award.


The 2021 winners are:
Essay
1st – Claire Pumphrey, Huggins Elementary – Fulshear, Texas
2nd – Emma Ferguson, Greens Prairie Elementary – College Station, Texas
3rd – Ava Bessler, Homeschooled – College Station, Texas


Poetry
1st – Hunter Hoffman, Whitney Elementary – Whitney, Texas
2nd – Blaise Bayer, Homeschooled – Gainesville, Texas
3rd – Savannah Evans, Second Baptist School – Houston

Trailblazer’s Choice
Essay: Cydney Howell, Cornerstone Christian Academy – Houston
Poetry: Bryson Courtney, Harvey Brown Elementary – Houston

Each entry was judged by committee volunteers in two weighted, blind rounds on the following criteria: 60% creativity, 30% organization and 10% correctness of style.

