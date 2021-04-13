Winners announced for Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Writing Competition
HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Committee recently announced the winners of its inaugural Writing Competition for 2021.
Texas-area second graders were invited to submit either a poem or an essay with the theme, “Why I am Proud to Live in Texas?” Awards were issued for first, second and third place in each category — along with a Trailblazer’s Choice award.
The 2021 winners are:
Essay
1st – Claire Pumphrey, Huggins Elementary – Fulshear, Texas
2nd – Emma Ferguson, Greens Prairie Elementary – College Station, Texas
3rd – Ava Bessler, Homeschooled – College Station, Texas
Poetry
1st – Hunter Hoffman, Whitney Elementary – Whitney, Texas
2nd – Blaise Bayer, Homeschooled – Gainesville, Texas
3rd – Savannah Evans, Second Baptist School – Houston
Trailblazer’s Choice
Essay: Cydney Howell, Cornerstone Christian Academy – Houston
Poetry: Bryson Courtney, Harvey Brown Elementary – Houston
Each entry was judged by committee volunteers in two weighted, blind rounds on the following criteria: 60% creativity, 30% organization and 10% correctness of style.
