Winter Vehicle Detailing

HOUSTON (CW39) — Don’t only get your car pretty in the summer, detailing it in the winter can also be very beneficial. CW39’s Shannon LaNier met up with a mobile detailing expert with S.U.T.G. to learn more.

If you’ve never heard of a “clay bar” treatment on your car, you must watch this demonstration. A clay bar could change the look and life expectancy of your paint job.

Buffing the wax off your car will give it a remarkable shine. However, a lot of people do it wrong. Don’t be one of those people. Watch this clip instead.

