HOUSTON (CW39) When temperatures drop in Houston, and the surrounding area, we all try to find ways to stay warm. But, this latest arctic freeze dipping into the possible 20s and teens in Southeast Texas is one event, that hasn't happen in the month of February in more than 30 years!

That's why the Houston Fire Department is urging residents to be careful, and follow some simple safety tips, when using space heaters, fireplaces and other supplemental heating sources.