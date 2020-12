HOUSTON (CW39) The presents have been opened and kids are testing out their new toys, especially anything that has wheels. Whether it's a new bike, skates, roller blades, skateboard, or in some cases, new cars, anything with wheels is being played with. And with this pandemic, most of the play time is close to home too, from outside of the home, on the porch, on the curb or, in the driveway.

That's why AAA is warning all drivers to slow down and keep an eye out for kids riding on their new toys.