HOUSTON (KIAH) – Many organizations and donors are giving back to families in need, and that includes the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston’s Santa Project.

CW39 is a proud partner of this initiative that will help Houston kids and teens get their wish granted this Christmas.

Dexter Lockett, Headquarters Area Manager for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston, visited the CW39 Houston studio to discuss how the Santa Project got started and how more community patterns can join in making the holiday special for a child in need.