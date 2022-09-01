HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Office has been busy. While keeping the community safe, the were also on the look out for a female suspect, accused of assaulting one of their own.

Courtesy: Harris County Constable, Precinct 4

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies were tasked with serving a warrant to a suspect accused of Assaulting a Police Officer.

When they arrived at 14100 block of Mueschke Road, the found 23-year-old Camryn Acosta, who deputies were looking for in the warrant.

According to Constable Mark Herman, “Camryn Acosta was arrested and booked in the Harris County jail, for the open Felony warrant.”

Acosta’s bond has been set at $5,000.