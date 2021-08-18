Woman dead, man hospitalized in Waco structure fire

WACO, Texas – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized in a Waco structure fire.

The Waco Fire Department received a call at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday regarding a fire in the 5700 block of Lakemont Drive, with a person trapped inside. The first unit arrived at 5:00 p.m. and found the fire to be more in the rear of the home.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Firefighters rescued a man and a woman, but the woman died at the scene. The man has been transported to Baylor Scott and White – Hillcrest.

30 firefighters responded to the scene, with six fire engines and two ladder trucks. The Waco Police Department and EMS also responded.

Source: Waco Fire Department

