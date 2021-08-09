Woman drives off cliff in California after stranger mistakenly opens car door

CW39

by: Tristi Rodriguez,

Posted: / Updated:

Santa Cruz police said a woman mistakenly drove off a cliff after a stranger opened her car door. (Photo: Santa Cruz Police)

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – A woman drove off a cliff in California after a “random person” mistakenly opened her car door, police said.

The woman was sitting in her parked car in the Walton Lighthouse parking lot in Santa Cruz. Police said she was “spooked” when someone opened her door, causing her to accelerate off the cliff.

“She suffered an injury to her foot and luckily no one else was injured,” the Santa Cruz Police confirmed.

Santa Cruz Police said this was “truly” an accident, explaining that the other person meant to enter the passenger side of a different vehicle. That vehicle was parked directly next to the woman’s car, and both were similar in model and color, police noted.

On Twitter, the Santa Cruz Police posted a photo of what appeared to be a towing company retrieving the woman’s car from the other side of the cliff.

Police have not shared any further updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Rain in 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Perseid Meteor Shower - Carrigan Chauvin

Dixie fire continues to burn

Bus Stop forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast heat index for August 9, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Black smoke flares from building fire on Sand Island Access Road on Oahu

Simone Biles Returns Home to Spring, TX

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Mayor's Back To School fest

Hot car death prevention, Woman arrested

Sales Tax Free Weekend Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Star's 7day forecast

HISD masks VS Texas Gov. and Back To School - Sharron Melton

Friday's hour by hour forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Friday Grill Forecast

Friday 7 day forecast

WARMEST DAY OF YEAR

THURSDAY 7 DAY

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss