Women in Texas make 20% less than Men

HOUSTON (CW39) With March being “Women’s History Month”, it’s a chance to reflect on how far women have come in the work place. Unfortunately, as more doors open for women, the income they’re getting paid is not increasing. In fact, a new report released by Business.org shows, the Gender Pay Gap exists in every state.



For Example, the study shows Women in Texas make 20% less than their male counterparts. This means Texas ranks #30 for the smallest gender pay gap. Let’s put that into numbers. Women’s average salary in Texas is $40,670, while men’s average salary is $51,125. This is based on a full-time year long job. Effectively, this means a woman stops getting paid on October 20!



No state across the U.S. pays women more than men. Vermont ranks #1 for the smallest pay gap, with women earning 9% less than men. Wyoming has the largest gender pay gap of women earning 35% less than men.



The job role with the smallest pay gap is Producers and Directors, where women earn 6% more than men.

The job role with the largest pay gap for women is lawyers, where women earn 45% less than men.

While the pay gap has steadily gotten better over time, in the last 10 years it’s been a bit of a stalemate. We’ve drifted between 81–82% since 2010 with little sign of progress.

But, why is there still a gap, and what can be done to decrease it? It’s not an easy fix.

It’s crucial to recognize the corporate, local, and governmental cultures that lead to inequality. It’s only by fixing the gender issues in our local communities that we can have any hope of making a significant dent in the national pay gap. business.org

If you’d like to see more details on this study, the suggestions for how to decrease the pay gap, and a state by state breakdown of the Gender Pay Gap, click the business.org Website.

