WACO, Texas – The Greater Waco Chamber held it’s second annual Workforce Resource Summit to address problems and solutions in the workplace.

“Our goal was to bring together this information and thought-provoking conversations that would be helpful and beneficial to leaders throughout the community, leaders throughout organizations,” Director of Existing Industries & Workforce Development Jennifer Branch said.

Industry experts and officials spoke on topics such as access to state funding to help workforce needs, diversity, equity, inclusion, and where to find candidates and mental health in the workplace.

“We have the talent here, we need to all do a better job of connecting that talent to industry so we can continue to grow,” Branch said.

Cris Houston from Waco Family Medicine gave a presentation on diversity, equity, and inclusion. She shared the benefits of including DEI in your workplace.

Two representatives from the Heart of Texas Counseling Center spoke about the importance of taking care of yourself at work, and also making work a healthy environment.

“It improves job performance and overall just better health for your organization,” Director of Clinical Services Elizabeth Timmons said.

The resources from today’s summit will be available to watch, but you must register for it here.