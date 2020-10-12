“Working In The Weather” at Houston Zoo

HOUSTON (CW39) – “Working In The Weather” is Shannon LaNier’s new segment at CW39, where every Monday he’ll feature people who have to do their jobs rain our shine.

Today we’re taking you to the Houston Zoo where we are giving you an up close and personal peek inside the careers of zookeepers who work tirelessly to feed and protect the animals we love.

As you’ll see in the below clips, these zookeepers have to show up and keep “Working In The Weather” regardless if it is raining, storming or 100 degrees outside. Enjoy this sneak peek…