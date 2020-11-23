Working In The Weather: Christmas Lights Decorating

Tis the season to decorate your home for the holidays. However, if you hate doing it yourself, meet Light On A House, the Christmas decorating company that does the hard work for you. They also help former refugees stay gainfully employed. All that, while working in the weather.

