“Working In The Weather” w/ Houston SPCA Horse Center

HOUSTON (CW39) — Most people know the Houston SPCA for all their great work with cats and dogs, but did you know they also help save farm animals? CW39’s Shannon LaNier visited their 300 acre farm to show you all the work they are doing to rescue animals, train them and get them ready for adoption. Here are several sneak peeks inside life on the Houston SPCA Equine Center…

Time to feed the horses…

Training and Riding…

If you’ve ever wanted to own a horse the Houston SPCA has options to adopt one which will save you tons of money and help save a horses life…

Maybe you’re an animal lover, but not ready to own one just yet. Try volunteering…

Here are a few ways you can help the Houston SPCA and all their animals…

