Working In The Weather w/ Traffic Cops

HOUSTON (CW39) — In our new series “Working In The Weather” we highlight people who brave the Houston elements to get the job done. In many cases “Working In The Weather” means employees have to do their jobs rain or shine… hot or cold. So today CW39’s Shannon LaNier explores the world of a Harris County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Officer.

Surprisingly, Harris County has the leading number of fatal crashes in the nation. It’s the job of Traffic Enforcement Officers to try to keep people safe. Most people are given speeding tickets because they are speeding. This is how many are caught.

Have you ever wondered what you’re really suppose to do if your pulled over by a police officer? Watch this!