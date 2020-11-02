Working In The Weather With A Forester

HOUSTON (CW39) — Do you have any idea what a Forester does for a city? In our new “Working In The Weather” segment CW39′s Shannon LaNier goes to Missouri City, to find out what they do and how the weather impacts their daily operations. WATCH…

Missouri City has an edible arbor tail that allows locals to exercise while eating fruits and nuts along their route. Forester Paul Wierzbicki tells Shannon LaNier all about it.

Composting is a big part of a forester’s job. Now you can learn about the benefits and how you can get started.

Now that temperatures are dropping in the Houston area, it’s time to protect your plants and trees. Forester Paul has a few tips to help…