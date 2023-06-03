BIG SPRING, Texas (KIAH)- Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham called on the Big Spring community to show support for one of our courageous Veterans, World War II Veteran U.S. Army Corporal (CPL) Carl Reid, who turns 100 on June 15th. CPL Reid, a resident at the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home (TSVH) in Big Spring, has requested at least 100 birthday cards for this incredible milestone.

CPL Reid served in the U.S. Army during World War II, entering active duty on September 26, 1944. Before the war, he was raised on a farm and became a farmer, growing cotton, corn, and maize as well as caring for livestock.



During his time serving our nation, he worked as a supply clerk managing several clerical and stock handling duties. He was also an Army truck operator transporting personnel, supplies, and equipment. CPL Reid received the Good Conduct Medal and the Victory Medal for his service.

To help celebrate this once-in-a-life-time occasion, Texans can send birthday cards to him at the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez TSVH addressed to:

Mr. Carl Reid

Re: 100 for 100

c/o Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home

1809 N. Hwy 87

Big Spring, Texas 79720