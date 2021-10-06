YES Prep will open again Monday following shooting at Southwest campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — While students, faculty and staff with YES Prep Public Schools are still coming to grips with a recent shooting, officials with the YES Prep program announced that the school will reopen on Monday, Oct. 11.

Last week, 25-year-old Dexter Harold Kelsey stormed onto the campus of YES Prep Southwest Secondary School in Houston, and opened fire. Kelsey, a former student at the school who has admitted to the shooting, shot the principal, 36-year-old Eric Espinosa, in the back. He was treated at the hospital and later released. Kelsey has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct.

After keeping the doors closed to the campus since the shooting, YES Prep Public Schools is now making an announcement about reopening.

“YES Prep is a community that hurts together and heals together. Thank you for the support you`ve shown the staff and students at Southwest. To update you, we are planning to reopen that campus next Monday, Oct. 11 to provide families more time together before students return,” a statement from the school said.

“While the campus remains closed, we are reinforcing security at Southwest and across all of our campuses, meeting with Southwest families and continuing to provide Southwest students free meals.

“As the days go by, we want to remind you we have counselors standing by ready to follow up with students needing support,” the statement continues. “If they need someone to talk to, please reach out for counseling here.

“We want to assure you we are in close contact with Principal Espinoza to ensure he too has the support he needs while allowing him the necessary space for his own recovery.”