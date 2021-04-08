YMCA Children’s Academy opens at Avenue Center

HOUSTON (CW39) The YMCA of Greater Houston in partnership with Avenue, has announced the opening of the YMCA Children`s Academy at Avenue, a new early childhood education facility at Avenue Center in the Near Northside. This site will assist in creating equity and access to key education programs and address the shortage of early childhood education capacity in this community.

The @YMCAHouston preschool program has been in the community since the mid 80’s. They are expanding their enrollment & adding infant care as early as 6 mos. For more info visit: https://t.co/jH0S4ObU01. Congratulations on the opening of the YMCA Children’s Academy at Avenue!✨ pic.twitter.com/Zsc4DvRjZL — Harris County Commissioner Pct 2 (@HarrisCoPct2) April 6, 2021

“We`re excited to bring this to the community and increase access to necessary resources for working families. Since the start of the pandemic, the Y has continuously worked to bridge gaps in equity and meet critical needs of the community,” said Stephen Ives, president and CEO, the YMCA of Greater Houston.

The YMCA Children’s Academy utilizes The Creative Curriculum, a comprehensive, research-based curriculum that features exploration and discovery as a way of learning for children from birth through kindergarten.

Located at 3517 Irvington Blvd., Avenue Center features approximately 30,500 square feet of community programming space. For more information you can visit YMCA of Greater Houston.