YMCA of Greater Houston Gets Funds for Covid-19 Child Care Assistance

HOUSTON (CW39) With many Harris County families juggling work and virtual home schooling for their kids, many are struggling. Now, the YMCA of Greater Houston is stepping up, with help from the County, to provide Child Care Assistance and Free Tuition to help families in need.

The Harris County Commissioners Courts unanimously voted to allocate $2.9 million dollars, to the YMCA of Greater Houston. The money comes from the CARES ACT, which allocates funds to help residents with child care and free tuition to after school and virtual learning services. This helps families also get back to work in their communities a lot faster.

YMCA of Greater Houston

According to YMCA of Greater Houston President and CEO, Stephen Ives, “Standing up for people in need is at the core of our mission, and we’re proud to continue the necessary work needed to help Houstonians get back on their feet.”

The priority is to focus first on essential workers and families and their child care assistance and needs. If eligible, families will receive 100% free tuition at a Y After School or Virtual Learning Center program, for any school-age student, between the ages of 5-12 in their household.

YMCA of Greater Houston

Since the start of the pandemic, the Y has been a faithful partner and helping hand in the community. While the doors to fitness activities were closed, the Y remained open and transitioned 19 centers to provide child care for more than 600 children. Additionally, Y staff distributed over 7.5 million lbs. of critical food and resources, serving almost 750,000 individuals in need, and cared for 18,000 seniors through wellness checks, comfort cards and food deliveries. The Y also devoted services to teens and immigrants.

YMCA of Greater Houston

For Lynn, an essential worker and single mother, it hits close to home. She told the YMCA of Greater Houston, “The YMCA saved me. The Y’s essential worker child care program allowed me to return to work with a peace of mind, knowing that my child was in good hands, while keeping me from fear, that the unexpected cost of additional child care would cause a shortfall in another area, such as housing expenses.”

Acceptance is based on eligibility and availability of slots. Funding is available now until December 31, 2020. Harris County residents and families may apply for the program as well as view eligibility requirements at www.ymcahouston.org/child-care-assistance.

The YMCA of Greater Houston will also seek additional funding to continue offering financial assistance in 2021 to support as many families as possible into the new year.

For information, YMCA`s COVID-19 Child Care Assistance Program, or follow the organization on Facebook @YMCAHouston and Instagram @YMCAHouston.

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!